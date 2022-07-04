CASE #2022-ES-17-000126: In the matter of Gertrude Burch

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE MATTER OF

GERTRUDE BURCH

IN THE PROBATE COURT

CASE NUMBER

2022-ES-17-000126

Grace Cummings,

Petitioner,

vs.

Cynthia McFadden, Glenwood White, Stanley Smith, Elliott Smith, Joseph Smith, Charles Smith, Thelma Wallace, Riley White, Latascha Carr, Vanchtie Waddell and Ralph White,

Respondents,

To The Respondents Listed Above:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to Answer the Petition in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer upon the Petititioner(s) listed above at the following address(es):

Charlie J. Blake, Jr.,

Attorney for the Petitioner

Finklea, Hendrick & Blake, LLC

P.O. Box 1317

Florence, SC 29503

Your Answer must be served on the Petitioner at the above address within 30 days after the service of the Summons and Petition upon you, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Petition within that time, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.