Dillon Middle School Band Program Receives Prestigious Award

The Dillon Middle School Band Program has had a monumental accomplishment. The students and the band director, Kevin McLellan, overcame many obstacles this school year in the neverending pursuit of Excellence. As a result of their commitment to excellence through persistence and perseverance, the Dillon Middle School Band Program has received the 2021-2022 OPA Award known as the (Outstanding Performance Award)from the South Carolina Band Director’s Association. The highest and most prestigious award given to a band program. (Contributed Photo)