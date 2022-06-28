Hospital Auxiliary Members Recognized For Volunteer Service

The Hospital Auxiliary promotes McLeod Health Dillon through its volunteer efforts. Volunteering many hours per month, they operate the Pink Dogwood gift shop, serve as hostesses at the Main Lobby Entrance, assist patients and staff member in the Cardiac Rehab outpatient area and give of their time at hospital functions and events throughout the year.

Proceeds from the gift shop and several other annual fundraisers that are held throughout the year have been used to purchase state-of-the-art medical equipment for McLeod Dillon. The Auxiliary members have also established a scholarship fund to encourage deserving individuals in Dillon County to further their education in health-related careers. Scholarships are awarded annually.

On May 18, Auxiliary members were awarded service pins to recognize those members that completed an initial 100 hours of service in 2021. The members were: Linda Battle and Barbara Driggers.

Betty Collins was awarded a service pin for completing an additional 500 hours of service in 2021.

For information on joining the Volunteer Auxiliary, please contact any Auxiliary member or Jaime Hayes at 843-487-1354.