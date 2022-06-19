TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS: 2021-DR-17-343-South Carolina Department of Social Services, Plaintiff, vs. Tyronne Davis, Justin B. Goodson, Okedia Colvin, John Doe

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE FAMILY COURT

FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

2021-DR-17-343

COUNTY OF DILLON

SUMMONS AND NOTICE

(Termination of Parental Rights)

South Carolina Department

of Social Services,

Plaintiff,

vs.

Tyronne Davis

Justin B. Goodson

Okedia Colvin

John Doe

Defendants:

IN THE INTEREST OF:

Minor Child DOB: 9/9/2005

Minor Child DOB: 1/21/2016

Minor Child DOB: 8/16/2017

Minor Child DOB 8/20/2013

Minor Child DOB: 12.15/2018

Minors Under the Age of 18

TO THE DEFENDANT: JUSTIN B. GOODSON, ABOVE NAMED:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which will be delivered to you upon your request and to serve a copy of your Answer to said Complaint on the Plaintiff or their attorney, Laurel A. Hayes, at her office, at P.O. Box 1307, Dillon, South Carolina, 29536, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff in this action will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Laurel A. Hayes

Attorney for Plaintiff

P. O. Box 1307

Dillon, SC 29536

(843) 627-7054