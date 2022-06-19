TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS: 2021-DR-17-343-South Carolina Department of Social Services, Plaintiff, vs. Tyronne Davis, Justin B. Goodson, Okedia Colvin, John Doe

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF DILLON
IN THE FAMILY COURT
FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
2021-DR-17-343
SUMMONS AND NOTICE
(Termination of Parental Rights)
South Carolina Department
of Social Services,
Plaintiff,
vs.
Tyronne Davis
Justin B. Goodson
Okedia Colvin
John Doe
Defendants:
IN THE INTEREST OF:
Minor Child DOB: 9/9/2005
Minor Child DOB: 1/21/2016
Minor Child DOB: 8/16/2017
Minor Child DOB 8/20/2013
Minor Child DOB: 12.15/2018
Minors Under the Age of 18
TO THE DEFENDANT: JUSTIN B. GOODSON, ABOVE NAMED:
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which will be delivered to you upon your request and to serve a copy of your Answer to said Complaint on the Plaintiff or their attorney, Laurel A. Hayes, at her office, at P.O. Box 1307, Dillon, South Carolina, 29536, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff in this action will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
Laurel A. Hayes
Attorney for Plaintiff
P. O. Box 1307
Dillon, SC 29536
(843) 627-7054
