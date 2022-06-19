EUSTIS, FL—MSGT Howard Clinton Dotson, USMC Ret, died on May 25, 2022, after a short illness. He was born on August 20, 1937, in Grundy, Virginia. He attended schools in Roanoke, VA, and Lexington, KY; and Greenbrier Military Academy in White Sulphur Springs, WV.

In 1953, at the age of 15, Howard joined the United States Marine Corps. While in the military, Howard served in the Mediterranean; Camp Lejeune, N.C.; Kaneohe, Hawaii; Iwakuni, Japan; Naval Communications Station in Washington DC; and in 1968 and 1969 with the III Marine Amphibious Force in DaNang, Vietnam. While stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC, Howard was the Communications Chief for the 3d Battallion, 10th Marines. He retired in 1973. Howard began his career with Florida Telephone Company in February 1974 in Eustis, FL and worked as a Repairman and Testboard Technician in Lake County. He retired from Sprint in Ocala, FL in 1999.

Howard is survived by his wife, Joyce Hayes Manning; his son, Howard David Dotson (“Trish” Maynard), Jonesborough, Tennessee. He is predeceased by his parents: Roy Dotson, Hurley, VA; Fay Rowe Selby, Crystal River, FL; his daughters, Karen Denise Akers, Jenkins, KY; Pamela Fay Owens, Wewahitchka, FL;

and his sister, Mary Ann Dotson Wayble (Thomas H.), Crystal River, FL. He is survived by 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his special cousin, Ellen Izetter Glasgow, Roanoke, VA; and special sisters-in-law, Betty H. Collins and Carolyn H. Doak, Roanoke, VA.

Special thanks to Eustis Fire Department for very special care and Cornerstone Hospice for their care and comfort .

Graveside services with full military honors will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, you may make contributions to your favorite charity. Howard was a lifelong supporter of military organizations, especially, the USO, which was very important to him as a young marine.