Dillon County Unofficial Election Results In Key Races: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Here are some of the unofficial results in key races in Dillon County. These are Dillon County results only.

Dillon County Council District 5

Kenny Cook-220

Maggie Murphy Dunham-137

Dillon County Council District 6

Robbie Coward-460

Larry B. German-87

Gerome “Gee” McLeod-293

Dillon County Council District 7

Stevie Grice-444

Cedric Page-139

S.C. House District 55 (Democratic)

Dillon County Results Only

Jamal Campbell-1,261

Jackie Hayes-3,456

S.C. House District 55 (Republican)

Dillon County Results Only

Robert Norton-752

Tracy Pelt-795

U.S. House Of Representatives District 7

Dillon County Results Only

Barbara Arthur-348

Garrett Barton-27

Russell Fry-822

Mark McBride-27

Spencer A. Morris-13

Tom Rice-288

Ken Richardson-92

See Thursday’s issue for results from Dilon County in the other state races.