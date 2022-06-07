Learning To Live In Harmony With People Whose Beliefs And Views Clash With Yours

Why can’t we all just get along?” (Rodney King)

The previous question was asked by Rodney King when he was illegally beaten by police officers in March 1991. The beating was viewed on television network news throughout America and consequently was the catalyst to the rioting, looting, and burnings in Los Angeles following the incident. Although this question was posed more than 30 years ago, it is very relevant to my article today. I want to tackle some very practical and realistic reasons why it is challenging and difficult for all of us to just get along and live in harmony with each other.

Gender Distinctions

That Often Clash

Perhaps the beginning of clashes within the human race had its beginning with our first ancestors, Adam and Eve, after the fall of man through disobedience to their Creator by eating of the forbidden fruit. We are told in the biblical narrative recorded in the book of Genesis that when God confronted Adam about his defiance, he immediately attempted to transfer the blame for his act of rebellion to his wife (Genesis 3:9-12). I do not believe that I am wrong to deduce or surmise that this passing of the buck by Adam to Eve went well with her in her “now” degenerative state. From that moment on, there were some discrepancies, disputes, and clashes that they had to deal with in their union. This inability to just get along without any disunity or disagreement was passed on to their children and posterity and it is with us until this very day as a consequence of their rebellion and fall.

Racial and Tribal Clashes

From a biblical and historical perspective, it is a proven fact that one of the most ancient catalysts of division and conflict within the human race stems from racial and tribal distinctions. I do not have the time or space to give you the facts and findings that I presented in a book, Free at Last: The Reality of Racism in the Church, that I wrote back in 1995. However, I will say that the descendants of each of Noah’s three sons (Shem, Ham, and Japheth) that all the races and tribes of the earth are derived from (Genesis 9:18-19), have clashed internally and against each other from time immemorial until this present day. Each have had their time of world domination where they subjected, suppressed, and enslaved others. Even in our time, all of the wars, conflicts, and clashes that exists between nations can be traced back to racial and tribal aggression that almost always had their origin in antiquity. Things like White supremacy, anti-Semitism, Black militancy, and such like are not new in their nature or essence. They have just been given a new façade and facelift for the 22nd century.

Religious and

Political Clashes

There was never a time in our nation’s history when we were so divided (except during the period leading up to and during the Civil War) as we are during this present time. In my opinion, the great divide and cultural class clashes that America is presently experiencing is the result of three basic influences. First, there is a religious clash that is centered in the world of Christendom. Though there are quite a few other religious distinctions and sects in America, Christianity is by far the most numerous and influential.

However, in spite of this, there are many divisions and disputes in Christendom, even among many who are under the same denominational umbrella.

Finally, in the political aspect of our nation, there is such a divisive and debilitating struggle going on between the two major parties that it has all but crippled their ability to reach across party lines and do what’s best for the nation. Instead, too many care more about their party affiliation, reelection, and personal ambitions than they do about our Democratic Republic and nation.

Consequently, the greatest clash taking place in this nation is between the liberal left and the conservative right in the political arena.

Practical Suggestions

and Solutions

In each of the previous sections, we have considered some of the major issues and ideas that are the catalysts for much of the conflict and clashes, which are taking place in our nation and culture. We are going to conclude by giving you a few practical suggestions and probable solutions to the dilemma that we are facing. First, we must learn to disagree without becoming disagreeable or hostile. We must be willing to work together in areas where we agree for the common cause and well-being of everyone. Next, we must grant people who we disagree with the right to be wrong even when their belief and opinion are irrational and border on absurdity. Their right to be wrong is an undeniable human right and must be allowed, as long as it does not intrude upon and violate the rights and safety of others. Finally, and perhaps most important of all of our suggestions and solutions, we must cling to what we believe is right and moral in the eyes of God without compromising or caving in under protest and pressure from those who disagree with us. For as certain as light is greater than darkness and truth is greater than lies, a worthy and noble struggle will always triumph in the end regardless of who is opposing it.