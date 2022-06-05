Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Applications To Be Taken June 9th In Dillon County

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is returning to South Carolina with the application process returning to in-person at designated distribution sites across the state. The goal of SFMNP is to help supplement the diets of low-income seniors with fresh, nutritious produce while supporting South Carolina’s local farmers.

This seasonal USDA grant program allows qualifying individuals to purchase unprocessed fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and community-supported agriculture programs.

Eligible participants will receive $25 in the form of five checks ($5 each) to spend at participating authorized locations. Qualified seniors will need to visit a designated location in their county of residence and complete an application and present photo identification to participate. If approved, the qualified senior will receive their checks the same day. Applications will be accepted and checks will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis in the senior’s county of residence.

To qualify, South Carolina residents must be age 60 or older with a yearly income of $23,828 or less ($32,227 for 2 people), report their household size (jointly or separately), and have a legal form of identification.

The Dillon County date is Thursday, June 9th from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the City of Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon. You must be a resident of Dillon County and have a picture ID. First come, first served.

SFMNP is available in all 46 counties this year thanks in part to SCDSS’ commitment to community partnerships and collaboration with senior serving organizations and non-profits throughout the state. SCDSS is working with a new South Carolina based financial institution,

The SFMNP is administered by the South Carolina Department of Social Services. For more information, contact Willie Nixon at (803) 898-1760 or email SFMNP-Applications@dss.sc.gov. (adv.)