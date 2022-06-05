City Of Dillon Hosting Youth Girls Softball Eastern District Tournament

MORE PICTURES COMING SOON

The City of Dillon will be hosting the 2022 South Carolina Recreation and Parks Association Youth Girls Softball Eastern District Tournament beginning Thursday, June 9, at the City Sports Complex. The double elimination tournaments will have teams in the 8U Division and 10U Division.



In the 8U Division, Marlboro County vs. Mullins in game 1 on Thursday, June 9, beginning at 6 p.m. In game 2 Latta vs. Marion and in game 3, Dillon vs. Lake City. This tournament will on Friday – Sunday.

In the 10U Division, Mullins vs. Green Sea at 6 p.m., Johnsonville vs. Dillon at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 9. Latta will play the winner of Mullins/Green Sea on Friday, June 10, at 6 p.m. This tournament will run through Sunday.