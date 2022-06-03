District Four Providing Summer Meals For Students At No Charge

Dillon School District Four is pleased to announce that Lake View Elementary, Dillon High, East Elementary, South Elementary, and Stewart Heights Elementary will be participating in the Seamless Summer Option.



Seamless Summer Option provides breakfast and lunch at no charge for school age children (18 and under). This program will begin on May 31, 2022 and end on June 30, 2022. Each location will serve breakfast and lunch 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Monday thru Thursday.

Everyone will receive a bagged breakfast and a hot lunch to go.

If you have any questions please contact Missy Moody Food Service Coordinator at 843-774-1200.

