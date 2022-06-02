Seven People File For Dillon County Council District Two Seat

By Betsy Finklea

Seven people have filed for the Dillon County Council District Two seat left vacant by the death of Christopher Miller.

The precincts involved in this election are Lake View, Kemper, Pleasant Hill, Bermuda, Floyd Dale, and Fork.

Filing ended May 28th. The following people filed to run for the seat:

DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Larry Abraham

Mark Elliott

Sterling Bull Lee

REPUBLICAN PARTY

Stacy Jackson

Dennis L. Townsend

INDEPENDENCE PARTY

Curtis Robert Morton

Marvin Suggs

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, July 12th. If a primary runoff is necessary, this will take place on Tuesday, July 26th.

People who live in that district who are not currently registered to vote, must register no later than Monday, June 13th.

The general election for this seat will be in September.