Mount Calvary Baptist Church Honors Graduates

The Mount Calvary Baptist Church honored graduates on Sunday, May 22, during the morning worship service at 11:00 a.m.

Pastor Harold Cooke introduced each graduate.

Colton Campbell, kindergarten graduate was first.

Abby McDowell, Dillon High School graduate, will attend Florence Darlington Tech as will Latta High School graduate Joshua Tanner who is undecided about his major. And Matthew Edwards is presently pursuing his Masters in Mass Communications. He will graduate in a few weeks. He is presently working part-time in Lexington. These three were presented a Study Bible by the church.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church his located at 405 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon.