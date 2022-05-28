Local Nurse Practitioner Shot And Killed At Home In Latta

A local nurse practitioner was shot and killed at this home on Bethea Street Extension in Latta on Friday. Details are not being released at this time. Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as Archie Timothy Brown, age 56, of Latta. Grimsley said he died as a result of gunshot wounds.



Brown was a popular family nurse practitioner at CareSouth Carolina in Latta. He was the face of the COVID-19 vaccination program by CareSouth in Dillon County and was selected by the readers of The Dillon Herald and The Dillon County Shopper as “Best of the Best Nurse Practitioner.” He also served in years prior to becoming a nurse practitioner as a campus police officer at Francis Marion University.Sheriff Douglas Pernell said suspects are in custody in connection to the incident. More on this story will be in Tuesday’s issue of The Dillon Herald.