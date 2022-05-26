Highway 52 Bridge Repair Starts June 1st

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be performing underwater repairs to the US 52 southbound bridge at Lynches River in Florence County. The outside lane of US 52 southbound on the bridge has been closed for safety until these repairs can be completed.

Some of the bridge’s steel piles have rusted, and underwater divers will be making repairs and bolting new plates to the rusted sections.

The repairs will require the boat ramp to Lynches River at this bridge to be closed for safety of the workers performing the repairs and for accessing materials and equipment. This closure is scheduled from June 1, 2022, through June 15, 2022. The South Carolina Department of National Resources and Florence County have been notified of the closure.