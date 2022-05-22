SENATE REPORT: General Assembly Adjourns

The 2022 session of the South Carolina General Assembly has officially adjourned. As you may be aware, we have done this according to a Sine Die resolution, meaning that the Legislature may reconvene to discuss certain topics such as the state’s budget. Otherwise, the General Assembly is effectively dissolved.

There has been a remarkable amount of activity at the Statehouse that will end up improving the lives of all South Carolinians. For example, S. 946 provides teachers with at least 30 minutes of unencumbered time during the school day. Our teachers work incredibly hard to provide a quality education for our children, so giving them a time to destress during the day is a great achievement that was badly needed.

The General Assembly also passed one of the largest tax cuts in South Carolina history. While it is currently in the committee process to find a compromise between the House and Senate versions, it will still likely be the case that nearly every South Carolinian will have more money in their pocket because of the tax cut. I was excited to support this legislation, as I know that many of you are struggling with higher priced items. My hope is that this tax cut can help alleviate some of that pain.

I’m incredibly excited for some of the changes that the budget has made to better the lives of people in our state. The budget is currently also in conference and will likely result in a substantial pay raise for our state’s teachers. The budget also includes a pay raise for state employees, as they deserve to benefit from our state’s prosperity as well. I am optimistic that these items will remain in the budget post-conference, and I am proud to support our state’s hardworking teachers and state employees.

Now that the Legislative Session has come to an end, I am also happy to help you navigate any of the changes we have made this year. I know the legislative process can be confusing at times, but I am always available if you have a question or concern.

