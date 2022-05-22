Road Work To Take Place Near Lake View Elementary Starting May 23rd

By way of the South Carolina Department of Transportation, construction crews will be performing clearing/grubbing, storm drainage, grading, and asphalt paving under traffic control operations near Lake View Elementary School at S-55 (Scott Street) for several weeks.

Planned start date of these activities will be May 23 with an anticipated completion date of August 30, 2022.

The work schedule will be Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

The traveling public should use extreme caution while traveling through this area. Be aware of traffic control flagging, construction equipment, and crew members. All construction activities are dependent upon weather conditions.

Cherokee General Contractors will be performing the work.