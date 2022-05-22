Time Running Out To Enter 2022 Tomato Contest

The deadline to register for the 2022 Dillon County Tomato Contest is June 1. There is a youth division for ages 7-17 and an adult division for ages 18+. One must live and grow in Dillon County to be eligible to compete.

A registration, planning, and rules meeting was held April 18th. Two more meetings will be held on May 9, 6:30 p.m., Growers Short Meeting, and June 6, 6:30 p.m., Growers Short Meeting. Both of these meetings will be held at the Dillon Extension Office, 200 South Fifth Avenue, Room B, in the Gibson Building. Judging will be held on June 21st. The rain day is June 22nd.

The awards banquet will be held on June 23rd at 6:30 p.m. at the City of Dillon Wellness Center. Complete rules and registration information can be found at TINYURL.COM/DILLON TOMATO 2022, at the Dillon Extension Office, or by calling 843-774-8218.