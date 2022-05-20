Reward Increased To $6,000 In James McLean Case

The reward has been increased through donations to $6000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible in the James McLean case, according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

On October 31st, 2021, deputies responded to Oakland Road and Pine Needle Court in reference to an individual with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, Deputies located a Silver in color Dodge Ram with a male victim with a gunshot wound deceased. The victim was identified as James McLean of Dillon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Shannon Grainger at the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432, non-emergency Dillon County central dispatch at 843-841-3707, Pee Dee Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC(888-274-6372), or through the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office Facebook® page.