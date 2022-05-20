2022 Relay For Life Schedule Announced

The Dillon-Marion Relay For Life will be Saturday, May 21st from 4:00-10:00 p.m. Here is the schedule of events:



2022 RELAY FOR LIFE OF THE DILLON-MARLBORO

ENTERTAINMENT/ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

THEME: “A CURE FOR OUR SUPERHEROES – NOT EVERY HERO WEARS A CAPE”

4:00-4:30 p.m.-OPENING CEREMONIES

Mistress of Ceremonies – Lady Di (Diana Pauley – Darlington SC)

Welcome

Prayer – Bishop Nick Haines – Dillon Church of God

Presentation of Colors – by The Dillon High School JROTC Colorguard Detachment

National Anthem – ZyKel Godwin– Dillon High School

ACS Mission Message – Chinel Boateng – American Cancer Society

Survivor Speaker – Kim Snyder, Dillon

4:30 p.m. LAPS

Survivors Lap – ALL survivors are invited to take your celebratory lap

Caregivers Lap – Please join your survivors for a lap together

Sponsors’ Lap – We appreciate our Sponsor Partners and want to recognize them.

Hometown Heroes Lap – (Fire, Police, Doctors, Nurses, Teachers, Parents, Grandparents etc.) every hero doesn’t wear a cape.

Teams Lap – Teams-Please provide a 3X5 or 5X7 card with information you want announced about your team. Give the card to the emcee before the Laps begin. Don’t forget your banners or posters.

Kidz Lap – Dress the kids in their favorite Superhero costumes as they take their lap around the track.

5:00 – 5:30 p.m. Driven By Dance –Quinby, SC – Shantella Harris, Owner

5:00 – 8:00 p.m, KIDZ ZONE OPEN – Children’s activities (including Face Painting, Sack Races, Three-legged races, Giant Jenga, Over-sized Checkers, Egg Toss Game, Hula Hoops and more.

5:30 p.m. Road-To-Recovery Car Show and Race

(Judges needed for Car Show, see Emcee Lady Di at the stage)

Cool off with our Frozen T-shirt Challenge (all ages welcome)

6:00-6:30 p.m. Carolina Girls – North Carolina

6:30 p.m. The Dillon High School Choir – Dillon

7:00 p.m. Kirk Hamilton – Soloist

7:15 p.m. with Ruby Bridges – Bennettsville, SC

7:35 p.m. Dance Dimensions – Dillon, SC

8:05 p.m. Games, Challenges, Trivia? Oh My!

BEGIN LIGHTING LUMINARIA CANDLES AND TORCHES

8:30 p.m. Luminaria Ceremony Begins

1. Empty Table

2. Torch Bearer – Family of Laura Joyce Bruce

3. Reading of Luminaria Names

9:10 p.m. DANCE PARTY WITH DJ KENNY!

9:45 p.m. Closing Ceremony, Fight Back Pledge and Final Lap

10:00 p.m. THANK YOU FOR BEING PART OF RELAY 2022! DRIVE SAFELY