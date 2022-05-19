Relay For Life Is Saturday, May 21st

Relay For Life of Dillon-Marlboro Counties will be held on Saturday, May 21 from 4:00-10:00 p.m. at Dillon High School.

The Relay for Life movement is dedicated to helping communities attack cancer. Through funds donated, time given, or awareness raised, our communities are teaming up to make a difference.

The theme this year is “A Cure For Our Super Heroes” and we look forward to supporting our heroes that are currently fighting or have survived the fight against cancer.

We will also remember and celebrate the lives of those who lost the battle to cancer.

For more information, contact 843-845-0424.

Come out on Saturday, May 21st and support their efforts to fight cancer and enjoy a good time.