NOTICE OF SALE: CIVIL ACTION 2021-CP-17-00482: Finance of America Reverse LLC vs. Mary Ann Walters

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE OF SALE CIVIL ACTION NO. 2021-CP-17-00482 BY VIRTUE of the decree heretofore granted in the case of: Finance of America Reverse LLC vs. Mary Ann Walters; The United States of America, acting by and through its agency, The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, South Carolina, will sell on June 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM, or on another date, thereafter as approved by the Court, at the Courthouse, City of Dillon, State of South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina fronting and measuring 36.3 feet on First Avenue in Fork, South Carolina, and containing 2.03 acres, being more particularly shown on a plat prepared for Evan Leo Walters by Smith Survey Company, dated July 22, 1987, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 21, at Page 145.

Being the same property devised to Mary Ann Walters by the Estate of Evan L. Walters filed for record in the Dillon County Probate Court file 2001-ES-17-00014; see Deed of Distribution dated 10/17/2001, recorded in 10/17/2001 in Deed Book 349, Page 235, in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Dillon County, South Carolina.

CURRENT ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 2429 1st Loop Road, Fork, SC 29543

TMS: 136-00-00-047

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of his bid, in cash or or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to the purchase price in case of compliance, but in the case of non-compliance to be forfeited and first applied to the costs incurred by the Plaintiff related

to the sale and the balance then applied to the Plaintiff’s debt in a manner suitable to the Plaintiff. Should the last and highest bidder fail to comply with the other terms of the bid within thirty (30) days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day. No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding shall not remain open after the date of sale and shall be final on that date, and compliance with the bid may be made immediately. Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on the Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the balance of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 3.749% per annum. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions, easements and restrictions of record and any other senior encumbrances.

In the event an agent of Plaintiff does not appear at the time of sale, the within property shall be withdrawn from sale and sold at the next available sales date upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or such terms as may be set forth in a supplemental order.

The Honorable Robert E. Lee

Special Referee for Dillon County

Brock & Scott, PLLC

3800 Fernandina Road, Suite 110

Columbia, SC 29210

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Phone (803) 454-3540

Fax (803) 454-3541