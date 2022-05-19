STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF DILLON
IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS FOR THE FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
Case No.: 2022-CP-17-00126
Mark Joseph McAuley,
Plaintiff,
vs.
Northfield Insurance Company, Sunshine 11, LLC
d/b/a Relax Inn, Usha Patel, Anjan Patel, and Rodrick Lavan Drawhorn,
Defendants TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: A lawsuit has been filed against you. You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Complaint in this action, of which a copy is hereby served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to the Complaint to said Plaintiff’s attorney at the address listed below within thirty (30) days after the service hereof (exclusive of the day of such service).
If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. You also must file your Answer or Motion with the court.
OFFICE OF KENNETH E. BERGER, LLC
/s Kenneth E. Berger
Kenneth E. Berger – kberger@bergerlawsc.com
S.C. Bar No.: 77511
Bradley L. Lanford – blanford@bergerlawsc.com
S.C. Bar No.: 70223
5205 Forest Drive
Columbia, South Carolina 29206
Telephone: (803) 790-2800
Facsimile: (803) 790-2870
Attorneys for the Plaintiff
March 22, 2022
Columbia, South Carolina
