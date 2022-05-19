C/A NO: 2022CP1700125: TO: THE DEFENDANTS JOHN DOE AND RICHARD ROE Priscilla Anne Seawright, a/k/a Patty Anne Seawright, f/k/a Priscilla Anne Wicklund, Plaintiffs, vs. Daniel M. Hamer, Michael Douglas Hamer, and all persons claiming any right

STATE OF

SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE COURT

OF COMMON PLEAS

FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

C/A NO: 2022CP1700125

SUMMONS AND

SUMMARY OF COMPLAINT

TO: THE DEFENDANTS JOHN DOE AND RICHARD ROE

Priscilla Anne Seawright, a/k/a Patty Anne Seawright, f/k/a Priscilla Anne Wicklund,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

Daniel M. Hamer, Michael Douglas Hamer, and all persons claiming any right, title, estate interest in or lien upon the real estate described herein; any unknown adults and those persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, all of them being a class designated as John Doe, whose true name is unknown; any unborn infants or persons under disability being a class designated as Richard Roe, whose true name is unknown,

Defendant

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to said Complaint on the subscriber at 814 West Evans Street, Post Office Box 1317, Florence, South Carolina, 29503 within thirty (30) days from the service hereof, exclusive of the date of such service; and in case of the failure to do so, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the original Summons and Complaint were filed with the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on April 8, 2022, for purposes of quieting title, as described in the Complaint.

SUMMARY OF COMPLAINT

This is an action to clarify and confirm the status of title to real property which is located in Dillon County (the “Property”). Jurisdiction of the Court is proper in Dillon County. The Property bearing TMS # 089-00-00-027 is more particularly described in the complaint.

A complete copy of the Complaint may be obtained by contacting the undersigned or searching the public records.

s/Patrick B. Ford

PATRICK FORD, Attorney for Plaintiff

May 3, 2022

Florence, South Carolina

Finklea, Hendrick & Blake, LLC

Post Office Box 1317

Florence, SC 29503

ORDER APPOINTING GUARDIAN AD LITEM NISI

It appearing unto the satisfaction of this Court upon reading Plaintiff’s Petition to Appoint

Guardian ad Litem Nisi, and S. Wesley Snow, Esquire, Snow & Bailey, P.A., 900 West Evans Street, Florence, SC 29501, having consented to act as Guardian ad Litem Nisi and to represent the Defendants including all unknown persons with any right, title or interest in and to the real property located in Dillon County, South Carolina, and designated as TMS#: 089-00-00-027 any unknown adults and those persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, all of them being classes designated under the fictitious names of John Doe and

Richard Roe, hereinafter referred to as “Defendants,” and that the said S. Wesley Snow, Esquire, is a suitable and competent person to understand and protect the rights and interests of such Defendants and has no interest herein adverse to the interest of said Defendants and is not connected in business with the Plaintiff in this action or with their counsel.

IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED that the said S. Wesley Snow, Esquire, Snow & Bailey, P.A., 900 West Evans Street, Florence, SC 29501, be and he is hereby designated and appointed Guardian ad Litem Nisi for said Defendants and she is hereby authorized to appear in and defend such action on behalf of said Defendants and to protect their interests, unless said Defendants, or any of them, shall within thirty (30) days of the service of a copy of this Order upon them, exclusive of the day of service as herein provided, apply to this Court for the appointment of another competent and discreet individual of their choice to serve as Guardian ad Litem for them, for the purposes of this action. Upon the failure of such application, within the specified time, this Order shall automatically become final and absolute.

IT IS SO ORDERED.

s/Gwen T. Hyatt

April 8, 2022