AARP To Hold Smart Driving Courses On May 20 and June 17

The Dillon Area AARP Chapter #5336 is sponsoring two 4-hour AARP SMART DRIVING COURSES, the first on Friday, May 20, 2022, and the second on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Council for the Aging, 205 East Main Street, Dillon, S.C. The instructor for the course is Dr. Paula Martin, AARP volunteer. The cost of the course is $20.00 for AARP members and $25.00 for non-members. Anyone can attend the class, new attendees or repeaters. The standard age for acceptance into the class is 25 years and above. All participants must bring your driver’s license to the class, and AARP members must bring your AARP card also. Precautions against COVID, including wearing face mask and distancing will be observed. The course is designed to update driving skills, provide knowledge of hazards of the road, learn ways of compensating for normal age-related physical changes, and help reduce traffic violations, accidents, and injuries. Completing the course gives a 3 year insurance discount accepted by all insurance companies in South Carolina and must be renewed every 3 years to keep the discount active. All insured members in a household (husband and wife) must attend to receive the insurance discount.

For more information or to register for the class, call Dale Hardaway at 843-774-8740. adv.