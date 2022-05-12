Public Encouraged To Register To Vote, Update Address Before Deadline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (May 11, 2022) – To help ensure voters are prepared for the 2022 Statewide Primaries on June 14, the State Election Commission wants to remind everyone of the fast-approaching voter registration deadlines and urge those already registered to update their information. With only a few days left before the deadline, now is the time to make sure you are registered to vote.

DON’T WAIT! REGISTERING TO VOTE HAS NEVER BEEN EASIER.

Register online at scVOTES.gov before midnight on Sunday, May 15 (requires SC Driver’s License or DMV ID Card).

Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.gov. Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office:

By fax or email attachment before midnight on Sunday, May 15.

Mailed applications will be accepted if postmarked by Monday, May 16.

Register in person at your county voter registration office. Most offices will close at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 13 for in-office registrations. Check locally for specific hours.

Anyone not currently registered to vote in their county of residence must register by the deadline, including those in the following categories:

Anyone not registered who will be 18-years-old on or before November 8, 2022.

Any voter who has moved to a new county and has not registered there.

Any voter who has moved from another state and has not yet registered in South Carolina.

ALREADY REGISTERED?

Take two minutes to check your registration at scVOTES.gov. If your registration is not current, submit a new voter registration application by the deadline.

State and local election officials are your trusted sources for election information. Get contact information for your county voter registration office at scVOTES.gov. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.