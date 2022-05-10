Death Notices:

Graveside Service for Barbara Coleman Sillmon will be Thursday, May 5th 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery in Lake View, SC. Ms. Sillmon passed on Sunday, April 24, 2022 in New York. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral Service for Brian Keith Ford will be Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at New St. Mark Baptist Church in Dillon, SC. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon. Mr. Ford passed on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family will receive friends at 1505 McNeil Street, Dillon, SC.