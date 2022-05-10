Darrell Thomas Tyndall, 51, of Dillon, South Carolina, passed away in his home May 5, 2022. Darrell was born on July 22, 1970 to Martha Ann Tyndall and the late Rufus Thomas Tyndall Junior.

He leaves behind his loving mother, Martha Ann Tyndall of Rock Hill, South Carolina and siblings Lisa Barfield of Redlion, Pennsylvania, Donnie Tyndall of Dillon, South Carolina, Lynn Harker Tyndall of Maryland, Lillian Tyndall of Dillon, South Carolina, Dennis Tyndall of Redlion, Pennsylvania, and Joshua Tyndall of Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Darrell was loved by many and family to all that knew him. His passion in life was his cars and his ability to paint and repair them for a living.

He also leaves behind Kimberly Harper of Dillon SC and her three daughters Lindzey Huggins, Hailey Cook and Miranda Outlar, all of Dillon, South Carolina, to whom he’d also loved very much.