Rep. Hayes Awarded BHSA Legislator Of The Year Award

Representative Jackie E. “Coach” Hayes was awarded the Behavioral Health Services Association (BHSA) Legislator of the Year Award for the SC House of Representatives on April 22nd at the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Trinity Behavioral Care’s Coach Hayes Recovery Center in Dillon, SC. Representative Hayes represents House District 55, Darlington, Dillon, Horry, and Marlboro counties and serves on the House Ways and Means Committee.



The Legislator of the Year Award recognizes individuals who have supported the county alcohol and drug abuse authorities throughout the year. “Representative Hayes is a staunch supporter of the local alcohol and drug abuse treatment system authorities, and we are excited to be able to show our gratitude by way of the BHSA Legislator of the Year Award,” states Laura Aldinger, BHSA Executive Director.“His support has been instrumental in increasing client care, specifically through support of Trinity Behavioral Care in Dillon.”BHSA is comprised of the 32 local alcohol and drug abuse commissions providing services in all 46 counties. These agencies were created by Act 301 of the 1973 code and provide services through the SC Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services.The mission of BHSA is to support member agencies in the provision of quality behavioral health services that effectively meet the needs of the client and the community.The vision of BHSA is a healthier South Carolina where the negative consequences of substance use and addictions and other behavioral health problems no longer impact the client and community.