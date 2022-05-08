Two LHS Players Sign To Play Baseball At USC Sumter

Two Latta High School varsity baseball players signed Monday, May 2, to continue at the next level in their baseball and educational careers at USC Sumter.

The event took place at the Ellis Performing Arts Center in Latta with Coach Robbie Brown welcoming everyone to this festive event.

Coach Brown thanked each player and each player’s family for the support given to the team this year.

Coach Brown quipped “This day would not be possible if it were not for your support and carrying your children to practice when younger and supporting them then and throughout their careers. Thank you, parents and family, for allowing us to have your kids for the past four months and throughout the playoffs.”

Coach Brown added “High school prepares one for college. USC Sumter is getting two great guys, both on and off the diamond.”

Christian Brigman and Dylan Shelley were surrounded by coaches, high school staff members, family, and friends.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement and enthusiasm as both of these young men committed to their future well being. Both of these young men will be missed not only on the baseball diamond but in school as well.

Christian Brigman has been playing baseball since he was a little kid in the recreational league and has been a part of the Latta High School Vikings for the past three years.

He was influenced most by his pitching coach, Marshal Tesauro.

Although Brigman received offers from other colleges such as Southeastern Community College and Erskine College, he decided he wanted to go to USC Sumter and be a Gamecock where he will earn his degree in business.

Brigman devotes his time to the sport of baseball as he truly is dedicated the sport and plays only baseball, no other sport. He is just a “baseball player”.

Brigman recalls winning a state championship in baseball at Latta as being his most memorable experience to date.

As he transitions to the college level in baseball, he carries his mentality to go in and compete with the ultimate goal of getting batters out with the stuff he has developed during his time at Latta.

Although Brigman is a great pitcher, he always is a good outfielder as well.

Brigman was named All-Region in 2020 and 2021. He also won the “Most Outstanding Pitcher” during the post-season awards banquet in 2020.

In Brigman’s spare time, he enjoys hanging out with is friends.

Brigman has enjoyed his time being a Viking and learning from his coaches including the late Don Cribbs and his present coaching staff headed by Robbie Brown and assisted by Austin Morrell and Marshal Tesauro.

Latta High Baseball Head Coach Robbie Brown stated “I think Christian has a chance to be really special for USC Sumter. He is a guy who loves to compete and wants the ball in his hand when the game is on the line. I have enjoyed my time with Christian, and I am hopeful for his future. The Fire Ants are getting a guy who won’t settle, will always compete, and loves the game of baseball.

Christian’s parents are very proud of their son. They have enjoyed his time and achievements as a Viking and look forward to better things to come for him at the next level. They will continue to support him in whatever he does.

Although Dylan Shelley received offers to play with other colleges such as Southeastern Community College and Erskine College, he, too, also singed with USC Sumter for the next chapter in his life in the baseball world and continued studies as a Gamecock where he, too, will earn his degree in business.

Shelley has been playing baseball since he was only four years old and has become quite a seasoned player in the outfield. He also spends some time on the mound.

Shelley has been influenced mostly by his Pops during his time thus far in the game of baseball. His Pops has always been there to encourage him and try to teach him the right way to play the game, a game he truly loves and devotes his time as he plays no other sport.

Shelley recalls the time he threw a no-hitter in one of his Little League All-Star games as his most thrilling and memorable experiences thus far in his baseball career.

As he moves on to the next level, he carries with him his leadership skills and the manner in which he carries himself.

While playing as a Latta Viking, Shelley was named All-Region (2021) and has also been named as MVP.

Shelley enjoys hanging out with his friends and being on the river in his spare time that is not devoted to baseball.

He appreciates the knowledge of baseball that he has received while being at Latta from the coaching staff there including the late Don Cribbs and the present head Coach Robbie Brown and his assistants, Austin Morrell and Marshal Tesauro.

Coach Brown remarked “I think Dylan will make a great impact on USC Sumter with his ability to cover the ground in the outfield. I also think with time on the mound he can develop into a pretty dominate backend guy for their bullpen. Shelley has been a thrill to coach and watch him mature in the game of baseball.”

His parents, Stacy and Carla Shelley, have supported him and will continue to support him as he pursues his love of baseball and his opportunity of an education a the next level. They expect only bigger and better accomplishments from him.

