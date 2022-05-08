MPD Linemen Complete Certification Program

MPD Electric Cooperative is proud to recognize linemen, Trey Hodge and Greg Beckum for completing a four-year line worker certification program and Sean Stephens for completing a four-year substation technician certification program. The certificates were earned through Northwest Lineman College. MPD was formed in 2020 as a strategic collaboration between Marlboro Electric Cooperative and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative with the goal of creating joint economic benefits, long-term efficiencies and overall improved service for members residing in Northeast South Carolina.