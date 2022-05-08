LMS National Junior Honor Society Holds Spring Induction Ceremony



The Latta Middle School Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society recently held its spring induction ceremony. The candle lighting ceremony was held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 in the Latta High School gym.

The eighth graders leading the ceremony were: Reese Barber, Emily Baxley, Bryan Berry, J.P. Bley, Kayla Bryant, Janet Fernandez, Kate Gasque, Lydia George, Miley Grainger, Brianna Hayes, Lana Lassiter, Jaydin Leach, Clay Lee, Heath Mew, Reese Rouse, and Samantha Townsend.



The Latta NJHS Advisers are Mrs. Leann Lane, Mrs. Virginia Melton, Mrs. Cristin Britt, and Mrs. Stephanie Weatherford.

The following students were inducted:

6th Graders: Chandler Adams, Darren Alford, Aubrey Allen, Hannah Lauren Berry, Sarah Bryant, Dawson Carter, Sydney Carter, Bryson Cox, Josiah Durant, Jaelin Fore, Isabella George, Trystan Graham, Hayleigh Green, Ry’ion Gurley, JaKiera Henson, Caden Hyatt, Daniel Jones, Kaleek Livingston, Kylie Manning, Jude Thomas, Brennan Miles, Brennan Osborne, Christopher Oxendine, Summer Page, Maggie Roberts, Jayden Solter, Aiden Velasquez, Ryleigh Vicente, Amylia Washington, Ally Weatherford, Cameron Wilbanks

7th Graders: Jackson Bracey, Zalee Caulder, Alana Cochran, Ava Daniels, Paisley Godbolt, Phoebe Goodwin, Carli Haselden, Jha’Kayla Jones, Aiyana Leonard, Kyrian Oxendine, Abigail Page, Ahyliah Smiling, Kaylani Spivey, Aaliyah Washington, Rebecca Watson

8th Graders: Jayden Alford, Hayden Bullard, Aidyn Clark, Krysten Davis, Austin Felter, Kei’Na Fore, Samaya Richardson, Gavril Tiburcio, Jordan Usher, Ashley Williamson



