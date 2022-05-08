Hamer Church Of God Installs Digital Sign

The Church family at Hamer Church if God is excited and thankful for the new digital sign that has just recently been installed in front of their property on Highway 301 N. It is through the generous giving of our church family, the projects of the Women’s Ministry and kind business leaders in Dillon that it became a reality. We look forward to sharing upcoming events and outreaches such as our community food distributions to our community. Also, we are excited to be able to share the best news of all, the good news of God’s Word to those who may need an encouraging word.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

