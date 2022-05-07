PHOTO GALLERY: Track and Field Meet Held In Latta

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Latta High School Track and Field hosted a meet between Dillon, East Clarendon, Latta, Lee Central, Marion, and Mullins. In the girls competition, Lee Central won with a score of 95 points, followed by Latta (86 points) and Dillon (67 points). In the boys competition, Dillon finished first with 169.5 points, followed by Latta (110.5 points) and Marion (65.5 points).

