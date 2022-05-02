Dillon County Councilman Christopher Miller Passes Away

The Herald was saddened to learn of the passing of Dillon County Councilman Christopher Miller. He loved Lake View and made a big impact in a short time as a member of council. He will be missed. Cooke Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

ARRANGEMENTS:

A funeral service for Christopher Miller is planned for Wednesday, May 4th at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Lake View. Burial will follow at Lake View Perpetual Cemetery, directed by Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View. The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 3rd from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the home.