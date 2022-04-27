Dillon – Sylvia Carolyn Scott Griffin, born October 23, 1933 in Dillon, SC, to the late Anne Cain and William Bryant “Bill” Scott, died on April 21, 2022 in the Presbyterian Home in Florence, SC.



She was married to the late Brigadier General Stacey Griffin (Ret) SCANG for sixty-two years (November 23, 1951), and is survived by sons Stacey Scott (Scotty) and Tracey Cain Griffin of Columbia, S.C.; nieces Annette Corder Davis, Kathy C. Bailey, Debbie C. Hilton, Pasadena, Texas, Jeanna I. Griffith, Ft. Worth, Texas, Charlene G. Miller, Hamer, SC; Sharon S. Smith, Florence, SC; nephews Ray Inman, Fairfax, VA., Harry B. Corder, Alhambria, Calif., Mitchell Griffin, Hamer, S.C., Bill Allison, Summerville, SC, and Craig Smith, Lake City, SC. Mrs. Griffin was predeceased by a brother, William B. Scott, Jr. (“Billy”) and sisters, Leoma S. Inman (Dick), and Miriam S. Corder (Roscoe).

Mrs. Griffin attended West and East Elementary Schools and was a 1951 honor graduate of Dillon High School having been Captain of the basketball team, President of the BETA Club and Future Teachers of America, Editor of the school newspaper, “The High Life,” Wildcat Yearbook staff, Junior and Senior plays, Junior and Senior superlatives, Girls State delegate 1950, Junior Marshall, recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award and DHS Commercial Award, participated in the Mental Contests in Columbia, and assisted in the school office. An honor graduate of Francis Marion College in 1978, she was a charter member of Pi Gamma Mu, National Social Science Honor Society, and Alpha Kappa Delta National Sociology Honor Society.

Her work career spanned 40 years with the state of South Carolina. 20 years were with the Dillon County Welfare Department and 20 as a teacher of American history, American Government and Economics where she served as Beta Club sponsor, retiring in 1999. Her love of teaching was highlighted by the joy she received by chaperoning her students to tour our nation’s Capitol in Washington, DC, where they were able to witness Presidential inaugurations; our State Capital in Columbia, taking part in several governors’ inaugurations; trips to the Dillon House Museum, and the Dillon County Court house where they witnessed various types of trials.

Mrs. Griffin was the recipient of the JROTC “Teacher of the Quarter” award at Dillon High School, and recognized in “Who’s Who Among American Teachers.” In 1989 she was selected “History Teacher of the Year” for South Carolina. During World War II as a young girl while her father was serving in the U. S. Navy, she was a Civil Air volunteer spotting or enemy planes over South Carolina.

Mrs. Griffin was a life long active and devoted member of First Baptist Church of Dillon. She served in many capacities including church clerk, Sunday School, and Training Union Leader, and Classification Secretary, Memorials committee, Chairman of the 100th, 110th, and 115th Anniversaries of the church, and as chairman of the Church History Committee she was especially proud of helping to establish the Church History Room, served on the Building Committee for the education building, and the Nominating Committee.

Active in the community, social, civic, and political, Sylvia enjoyed being the Junior Charity League; Bell, Book and Candle Club, Business and Professional Women’s Club, Twin Lakes Country Club, Lioness Dillon Lions Club, Dillon County Historical Society, City of Dillon Board of Architectural Review, served as Vice-President of the Dillon County Democratic Party, Dillon AARP, Delta Kappa Gamma (an international honorary society for women educators), American Legion Auxiliary, American Cancer Society, Ann Fulmore Harllee Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, SC Genealogical Society, President of the East Elementary School PTA, and a member of the Dillon County Board of Education. Sylvia had a passion for politics. She enjoyed being with family and friends, treasured holidays especially her annual Christmas breakfasts, entertaining at her Cherry Grove Beach home, trips to the State House in Columbia and Washington, DC, Civil War research, supporter of the USC Gamecocks, DHS Wildcats, and Dallas Cowboys, visits to the Pines nursing home, keeping up with old friends and especially Dillon High School reunions. Sylvia’s legacy is assured through the lives and memories of the thousands of students she taught and guided, and through the contributions she made to her state, community, and church.

Services for Mrs. Griffin will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., First Baptist Church, 400 N. 4th Avenue, Dillon, SC, conducted by Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, 1252 Hwy. 57 South, Dillon. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 400 N. 4th Ave., Dillon, SC 29536 or to The Gideons Dillon Chapter, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.

