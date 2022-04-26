On 21 April, 2022, Ruby Elizabeth Gaddy Coleman, 95, daughter of the late W.L. and Ruby M. Gaddy, passed away after a brief illness. She is predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, W.M. Coleman, Jr. and an infant daughter, Ruby. She is survived by her two sons, W.M. Coleman, III (Linda) and Steven M. Coleman (Becky), four grandchildren, W.M. Coleman, IV (Asuka), Todd L. Coleman (Jamie), Sara Coleman Blumberg (Dean), Raney McLean Coleman (Steve and Becky) and three great grandchildren, Lola J. Blumberg (Sara), Josie C. Blumberg (Sara), and Otis D. Coleman (Todd), plus numerous beloved nephews and nieces among them, Dianne Graham Berry. She was a member of the Latta United Methodist Church for her entire life, a loyal choir member and a proud member of the Josephine Stackhouse Circle. Her later years were spent living at the Methodist Manor where she volunteered and had “tons of friends”, among them, the very special, Mrs. Mary Lib Evans. Mrs. Coleman had six primary passions that she pursued with gusto, Christ, family, music, crossword puzzles, friends, and teaching Spanish. She really enjoyed talking with folks and learning about them and their family and would share family histories at the drop of a hat. Memorials may be made to the Music Department of the Latta United Methodist Church.

