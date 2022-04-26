Matching Donations Needed For Dolly Parton Imagination Library

By Christina H. Fowler and Kimberly H. Gledura

From Pirates to Princesses, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library has been bringing reading alive for the children of Dillon County for 17 years. Now we need your help to keep fostering that love of reading. The Friends of the Dillon County Library need your help in matching funds. The Johnson Foundation will match your donations up to $5,000. Without donations like yours the Friends of the Dillon County Library will not be able to continue the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

The Friends of the Library have been impacted by the pandemic. They were unable to hold fundraisers and donations were low. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library serves children ages 0-5, who otherwise would not have access to books. This program cost $30 per child each month and is completely free for families participating. Without donations from the community, this program will cease to exist for Dillon County residents. Big or small, any donations are welcome.

To donate you can bring cash or check to your local branch or mail to 600 East Main St. Dillon, SC 29536. When making out checks make it out to the Friends of the Dillon County Library System.

Your donation is an investment in the future of Dillon County.