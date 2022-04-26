Latta Rotary Club Provides Valuable Resources To Local Students

The Rotary Club of Latta made a visit to Latta Elementary School and Latta Middle School recently. Each year, the Rotary Club provides 3rd graders with a dictionary, 5th graders with an atlas, and 7th graders with a thesaurus. Students who have remained in Latta end up with three valuable resources that they are encouraged to use in their studies. The Latta Schools are appreciative of the support that the Rotary Club provides to the district and the Latta community. Pictured is Latta Rotary Club member Patty Griffey handing out books. (Photo by Stephanie Ard)