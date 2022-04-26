Services for Jefferson Wheeler “J.W.” Price, Jr. will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Fellowship Baptist Church with burial in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was held 6:00-9:00 p.m. Friday at funeral home.

Mr. Price, 87, went to be with his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Born in Dillon County, SC, January 16, 1935, he was the son of the late Jefferson Wheeler Price, Sr. and Jeanette Barfield Price. He was the retired owner of Price’s Furniture Company, was a US Army Veteran, and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Joan McNeil Price of Hamer; daughters, Jennie Price McKenzie (Eugene) of Hamer, Grace Price Dunham (William McDowell) of Dillon, Theresa Price Rosales (Jose) of Hamer; grandchildren, Gracey Owens, Kelly Rogers, Colon Owens (Jessica), Kaycie Owens, Joanna McKenzie (Bobby); 10 great-grandchildren, Ashley Dixon, Makayla Norton, Hailey Norton, Nathan Rosales, Ethan Owens, Jakayla Owens, Madison Owens, Kayleigh Kolb, Colby McKenzie, and Karma Turnage; 4 great-great-grandchildren, Kaylin Owens, Karson Norton, Karissa Dixon, and Maddox Norton; sisters, Mildred Price and Paulette Small (Wayne); sisters-in-law, Cathy Price and Naomi McInnis; many many special friends.

Memorials may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church Youth, 2309 Longbluff Road, Hamer, South Carolina 29547.