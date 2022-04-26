DEATH NOTICES:

Herbert Manning passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC was in charge of these arrangements. The family will receive friends at 308 Reid Court, Dillon, SC.

Fannie Vanderhall passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC was in charge of these arrangements. The family will receive friends at 622 Freddie Loop, Dillon, SC.

Funeral service for John R. McAllister will be held on Tuesday, August 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Manning Baptist Church in Dillon, SC. Burial will follow in the Cotton Valley Cemetery in Rowland, NC. Mr. McAllister passed on April 13, 2022 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 118 Grove St., Dillon .

Funeral service for John Carmichael will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Samuel Bartell Chapel located at 1309 Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC. Mr. Carmichael passed on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at his residence in Dillon. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, is in charge of these arrangements.

Funeral service for David Earl Robinson will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at New Canaan AME Church in Dillon. Burial will follow in the Roadside Cemetery in Dillon. Mr. Robinson passed on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon is in charge of these arrangements.