More Than A Million Dollars In Items Distributed To Area Schools

Tabernacle of God Ministries traveled throughout various areas in South Carolina and North Carolina distributing resources and sanitation items to schools, institutions, and educational facilities.

Pastor Williams and his staff were able to bless not only the schools, but the many people they interacted with along the way.

The thousands of dollars worth of items distributed will allow many schools to save funding and put it towards something else for their students.

FLORENCE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Tabernacle of God Ministries had the opportunity to serve Florence SchoolDistricts #1, #4, and #5. Florence School Districts consists of five school districts, which are all serving thousands of students in the Florence and Pee Dee region. Their personnel were able to meet with Pastor Larry Williams and pick up necessary on behalf of their districts.

Florence County Schools

Florence County School Districts were able to receive the following: Florence District #1

• 1 pallet of Clorox 360 Disinfectant

• 1 pallet soap

• 2000 facemasks

• 2 Boxes of disposable gowns

• 2 small boxes of hard sanitizer

Florence School District #5

• 7 pallets of Clorox 360

• 2 disposable PPE gowns

• 2 permanent PPE gowns

• 10,000 facemasks,

• 1 pallet hand sanitizer

• 1 pallet of water

• 1 pallet of Propel water

• 4 Boxes of goggles

Pastor Williams and his team works tirelessly to ensure that Tabernacle Of God Ministries and its connected entities serve as a resource and shining light in the community. They ensure that all community members are seen, recognized and taken care of.

Chesterfield County

School District

Chesterfield County School District is located in Chesterfield, SC. Chesterfield is the tenth largest county in South Carolina and serves 7,199 students in 16 schools.

On a visit to Chesterfield County School District, Tabernacle of God Ministries was able to give over $53,636.76 and distribute the following:

• 3 boxes of disposable gowns,

• 2 boxes of permanent gowns.

• 9 Clorox 360,

• 2 boxes of hand sanitizer

• 2 boxes of 1000 facemasks

Richmond County

School District

Richmond County School District is located in North Carolina and serves a 57% minority population. Richmond County School District consists of 15 schools and 7,354 students. Tabernacle of God Ministries were able serve this school district with a total of $35,847.36.

Horry County

School District

Horry County School District is the third largest school district in South Carolina.

It composed of 27 primary/elementary schools, 13 middle schools, 10 high schools, three academies, four charter schools, and one alternative school.

Tabernacle of God Ministries was able to give Horry County School District products that equated to $71,515.68 and the following items:

• 12 Pallets of Clorox 360 boxes

• 8 boxes of facemasks

• Total 10,000 Facemasks

Darlington County

School District

Darlington County School District is ranked as the sixth highest academic achieving district in the state of South Carolina. Their graduation rates are amongst the highest in the state. From PreK-12, Darling County School District serves 9,849 students.

To contribute to their mission of serving students, Tabernacle of God Ministries was able to give Darlington County School District products that equated to $41,717.48 and the following items:

• 7 pallets of 360 Clorox

• 1 box of disposable gowns

• 1 box of permanent gowns

• 2 boxes of goggles

• 1 box of 2000 facemasks

Robeson Public

School System

Robeson Public School System is located in North Carolina and amongst the top 20% of public school districts of the state. Robeson Public School System also serves one of the largest student bodies in North Carolina. In its 40 public schools and 1,428 teachers, Robeson serves 22,293 students.

Tabernacle of God Ministries was able to give Robeson Public School System with the following items:

• 36 pallets of Clorox 360

• 6 pallets of 33 oz. water

• 3 boxes of facemasks

Columbus County School District and Southern Community College

Columbus County School District is located in Whiteville, NC. This school district is composed of 20 schools that serve a diverse population of 5,612 students. Columbus County School District was able to receive the following:

• Clorox 360 pallets

• 12 hand sanitizer

Tabernacle of God Ministries was able to give a total of $53,711.04.

Marlboro County

School District

Marlboro County School District is located in Bennettsville, SC. With eight schools, 262 teachers and predominantly minority population of 3,962 students, the products were able to help Marlboro County School District. Marlboro County School District was able to receive product equating to $47,677.12 and the following:

• 8 pallets of Clorox 360

• 5 disposal gowns

• 2 boxes permanent gowns.

• 2 Boxes facemasks

Hoke County

School District

Hoke County School District is located in Raeford, NC. Hoke County School District is amongst the top 1% of most diverse schools in the state with a 74% minority student population. This district consists of 14 public schools and 8,917 students.

Tabernacle of God Ministries was able to give Hoke County School District eight pallets and $35,847.36 worth of product.

UNC Pembroke

University of North Carolina at Pembroke is a part of the University of North Carolina (UNC) system. It is composed of 150+ degree programs. UNC Pembroke has a faculty 325+, educators and serves over 8,319 students.

Tabernacle of God Ministries was able to give UNC Pembroke product equating to $17,923.68 and the institution was able to receive the following items:

• 4 pallets of Clorox 360

• 2 boxes of Hand sanitizer

• 1 box of the 100 gowns

Robeson Community College

Robeson Community College is an institution serving a growing student population of 1,671 students and counting. With its 25 degree programs, Robeson Community College dedicated to the mission of serving Tabernacle of God Ministries was able to contribute to this mission by donating product equating to $53,771.04 and the institution was able to receive the following items:

• 12 pallets of Clorox 360

• 1 pallet of hand sanitizer

Listed are other school districts and institutions and that monetary value of products that they received from Tabernacle of God Ministries:

• Scotland County Schools: products equating to over $40,323.28

• UNC Charlotte: 12 pallets + Transportation equating to over $70,000.00.

• Bladen County Schools: $35,857.36

• Dillon School District: Four pallets equating to over $23,838.56 in products.

• Latta School District: six pallets equating to over $35,757.84.

• Lake View School District: Seven pallets equating to over $41,717.58. Overall, Tabernacle of God Ministries was able to save school districts in South Carolina a total amount of $641,635.07 and $511, 781.12 in North Carolina.

Why It

Matters

Tabernacle of God Ministries is dedicated to not only the maintenance of spiritual matters, but also the physical matters that relate to the building of our community, one of the most important elements is education.

Our local and national education system is important to the development of our community and the shaping of our society.

Unfortunately, there have been disparities in our educational system’s budgeting that has affected the quality of education that our students have been receiving.

The start of the COVID-19 pandemic began to further increase this disparity.

Schools, colleges, and institutions have been placed in tough situations to try to provide for their staff and students. Though Tabernacle of God cannot solve the entire problem, we can be apart of the solution.

As we work with our partners to gather resources and to continue to serve the community, we will always prioritize our students and educators.

They are the necessary investment into the progression of our world and shaping the infrastructure of our future.