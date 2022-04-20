Stray Animals Still Serious Problem

Submitted by

Mary McDaniel

Although many improvements and innovations are taking place across Dillon County, one serious problem is burgeoning out of control. It is a problem that affects the lives of Dillon citizens as well as the animals involved. Stray, unwanted cats and dogs roaming the streets and roads of our county present the potential for animal attacks, property damage, as well as the fear of a serious rabies outbreak.



The sad truth is that many of these poor animals have been dumped and abandoned by their heartless owners. For those people living in rural areas, the reality is that a pitiful, starving animal is likely to show up on one’s doorstep at any time.

The Dillon Animal Control Officer always has a stack of requests to pick up unwanted cats or dogs, but the question always is where to put them when picked up because the Shelter is full.

The good news is that there are several humane solutions to the problem of unwanted animals. The two most obvious ones are the spay/neuter program sponsored by the Humane Society of Dillon County and stronger regulations requiring pet owners to spay/neuter their pets. For approximately 10 years, the Humane Society of Dillon County has sponsored a program of issuing free vouchers for pet owners who meet low-income guidelines. Applications are always available at the Dillon County Animal Shelter.

Another solution to this problem of unwanted cats and dogs is for the citizens of Dillon County to step up and foster or adopt from the Dillon Shelter. There are so many adoptable animals at the Shelter, but very few local adoptions take place.



A strong fostering program would also help cats and dogs find good homes by getting them out of the Shelter environment, teaching them socialization skills, and also improving their health. While there are some good cat fosters, there are very few dog fosters available in the county. It would be a wonderful situation if people would consider fostering an animal or adopting from the Shelter.

It has been said that a society is judged by how its most vulnerable are treated, and we are failing our homeless cats and dogs miserably. By working together, the citizens of Dillon County can improve this situation.