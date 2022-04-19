CSX Schedules Several Crossing Repairs In Latta And Sellers

CSX Transportation has scheduled several crossings for closure and repair. This will necessitate rerouting traffic. Signage will be in place marking detour routes. All crossings are generally closed anywhere from 2-5 days. This can change, with or without notice, due to unforeseen circumstances. Inclement weather could cause track maintenance delays or rescheduling. Please be prepared for delays and extended travel times. Latta, SC—W. Signode Rd (off US-301), Closing on/around April 25; W. Canal Road (Off of US-301), Closing on/around April 25

Sellers, SC—Main St. (btw. Lumbermill Ct. and US-301), Closing on/around April 25; Slabtown Rd/Antioch Church Rd (off US-301), Closing on/around April 25; Chapman Cooper (off US-301), Closing on/around April 25.