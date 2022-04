PUBLIC NOTICE: AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE AND SALE OF A NOT EXCEEDING $2,500,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND

PUBLIC NOTICE

The County of Dillon will hold a public hearing on April 27, 2022 at 5:00 pm in the County Council Chambers, 109 S 3rd Ave., Dillon, SC, 29536 for the purpose of obtaining written and oral comments from the public concerning the following ordinance: ORDINANCE NO. _____. AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE AND SALE OF A NOT EXCEEDING $2,500,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND, SERIES 2022B, OF DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA; FIXING THE FORM AND DETAILS OF THE BOND; PROVIDING FOR THE PAYMENT OF THE BOND; AUTHORIZING THE CHAIRMAN OF COUNTY COUNCIL AND COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR OR INTERIM COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR TO DETERMINE CERTAIN MATTERS RELATING TO THE BOND; PROVIDING FOR THE PAYMENT OF THE BOND; THE DISPOSITION OF THE PROCEEDS OF THE BOND; AND OTHER MATTERS RELATING THERETO. A copy of the ordinance may be obtained from the Dillon County Administrative (Council) Office at 109 S 3rd Ave., Dillon, SC 29536. Claude Graham,

Interim County Administrator.