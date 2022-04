PUBLIC NOTICE: AMENDMENT TO THE INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCING AGREEMENT BETWEEN DILLON COUNTY AND ROYAL PANTHERA, LLC

PUBLIC NOTICE

The County of Dillon will hold a public hearing on April 27, 2022 at 5:00 pm in the County Council Chambers, 109 S 3rd Ave., Dillon, SC, 29536 for the purpose of obtaining written and oral comments from the public concerning the following ordinance: ORDINANCE NO. _____. AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF AN AMENDMENT TO THE INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCING AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY AND BETWEEN DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA AND ROYAL PANTHERA, LLC DATED AS OF AUGUST 24, 2016, PURSUANT TO WHICH DILLON COUNTY AGREED TO PROVIDE CERTAIN INFRASTRUCTURE CREDITS TO THE COMPANY IN CONNECTION WITH CERTAIN INVESTMENT TO BE MADE BY THE COMPANY IN DILLON COUNTY, FOR THE PURPOSE OF REDUCING THE AMOUNT OF THE INFRASTRUCTURE CREDITS TO BE PROVIDED TO THE COMPANY THEREUNDER; AND OTHER MATTERS RELATED TO THE FOREGOING. A copy of the ordinance may be obtained from the Dillon County Administrative (Council) Office at 109 S 3rd Ave., Dillon, SC 29536. Claude Graham, Interim County Administrator.