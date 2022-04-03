SUMMONS, IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS: CASE NO. 2022CP1700083

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CASE NO. 2022CP1700083

SUMMONS,

(Declaratory Judgement), (Mortgage Foreclosure), (Mobile Home Repossession), Non-Jury (Deficiency Judgement Waived) 21st Mortgage Corporation, Plaintiff, vs. Kevin Thompson and the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, Defendant(s) TO THE DEFENDANT(S), Kevin Thompson. YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this action, and to serve a copy of your Answer on the subscribers at their offices, 1640 St. Julian Place, Columbia, South Carolina 29202, within thirty (30) days after service hereof, exclusiv

e of the day of such service; except that the United States of America, if named, shall have sixty (60) days to answer after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff in this action will apply to the Court for a judgment by default granting the relief demanded in the Complaint. TO MINOR(S) OVER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE, AND/OR TO MINOR(S) UNDER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND THE PERSON WITH WHOM THE MINOR(S) RESIDE(S), AND/OR TO PERSON UNDER SOME LEGAL DISABILITY, INCOMPETENTS AND PERSONS CONFINED AND PERSON IN THE MILITARY: YOU ARE FURTHER SUMMONED AND NOTIFIED to apply for the appointment of a Guardian ad Litem within thirty (30) days after service of this Summons and Notice upon you. If you fail to do so, application for such appointment will be made by the Plaintiff. NOTICE OF FILING COMPLAINT. YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Summons and Complaint in the above-captioned action were filed on February 28, 2022, in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina.

Crawford & von Keller, LLC.

PO Box 4216, Columbia, SC 29240

Phone: 803-790-2626

Email: [email protected]

Attorneys for Plaintiff