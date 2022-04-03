NOTICE OF SALE

C/A No: 2021-CP-17-00476

BY VIRTUE OF A DECREE of the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County, South Carolina, heretofore issued in the case of Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F vs. Sha Bryant Campbell; Neil Campbell, Jr I the undersigned as Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on April 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM at 120 N. Liberty St., Dillon County Courthouse, Dillon County, South Carolina, to the highest bidder: Legal Description and Property Address: ALL THAT CERTAIN piece, parcel or lot of land, with improvements thereon, situate and being in the County of Dillon, State of South. Carolina, fronting 195 feet on the West side of Country Club Road, extending back a distance of 168 feet, more or less, and consisting of Lots Nos, Six (6) and Seven (7) and the Northern 45 feet of Lot No. Five (5), all as shown on a plat subdivided for J. M. Adams by M. C. Moody, R.L.S., dated February 24,1959 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 7 at Page 47. Said plat is incorporated into and made a part of this description. THIS BEING the same property conveyed unto Sha Bryant Campbell and Neil Campbell, Jr. by virtue of a Deed from Mackie D. Hayes dated November 15, 2010, and recorded November 16, 2010 in Book 488 at Page 65 in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Dillon County, South Carolina. 423 E Country Club Road, Dillon, SC 29536; TMS# 041-14-00-061. TERMS OF SALE: For cash. Interest at the current rate of 4.5% to be paid on balance of bid from date of sale to date of compliance. The purchaser to pay for papers and stamps, and that the successful bidder or bidders, other than the Plaintiff therein, will, upon the acceptance of his or her bid, deposit with the Special Referee for Dillon County a certified check or cash in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of bid on said premises at the sale as evidence of good faith in bidding, and subject to any resale of said premises under Order of this Court; and in the event the said purchaser or purchasers fail to comply with the terms of sale within Thirty (30) days, the Special Referee for Dillon County shall forthwith resell the said property, after the due notice and advertisement, and shall continue to sell the same each subsequent sales day until a purchaser, who shall comply with the terms of sale, shall be obtained, such sales to be made at the risk of the former purchaser. Since a personal or deficiency judgment is waived, the bidding will not remain open but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. Plaintiff may waive any of its rights prior to sale. Sold subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions of record. Harry R. Easterling, Jr., Special Referee for Dillon County, Dillon, South Carolina.

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Hutchens Law Firm LLP

P.O. Box 8237

Columbia, SC 29202

(803) 726-2700