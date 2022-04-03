NOTICE OF SALE

C/A No: 2020-CP-17-00170

BY VIRTUE OF A DECREE of the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County, South Carolina, heretofore issued in the case of First Bank vs. Alan Lenneau Berry aka Lenneau Berry; Sheila Johnson Berry; The United States of America, by and through its Agency, the Department of Justice, I the undersigned as Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on April 5th, 2022 at 11:00 AM, at the County Court House, Dillon County, South Carolina, to the highest bidder: Legal Description and Property Address: ALL THAT CERTAIN piece, parcel or lot of land, with improvements thereon situate lying and being on Main Street in the Town of Latta, County of Dillon, State of South Carolina originally containing three and eighteen hundredths (3.18) acres, per plat recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 8 at Page 120A,said plat being hereby incorporated and made a part of this description by reference thereto. There being an EXCEPTION in that Robert J. and Catherine Frances Jablonski conveyed 1.66 acres to Gerald Rogers as recorded in the Clerk of Court’s Office in Deed Book 217 at Page 9, thereby leaving a total of 1.52 acres. Said property being bounded as follows: on the Northeast by Main Street; on the Southeast by lands now or formerly of Burden; on the Southwest by acreage conveyed to Rogers referred to above; and on the Northwest by lands now or formerly of Weatherly. THIS BEING the same property conveyed unto Alan Lenneau Berry and Sheila Johnson Berry, as joint tenants with right of survivorship, by virtue of a Deed from Robert J. Jablonski and Catherine Frances Jablonski dated April 18, 2000 and recorded April 20, 2000 in Book 328 at Page 229 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina. 325 West Main Street, Latta, SC 29565; TMS# 104-12-07-001. TERMS OF SALE: For cash. Interest at the current rate of Five and 49011/10000 (5.49011%) to be paid on balance of bid from date of sale to date of compliance. The purchaser to pay for papers and stamps, and that the successful bidder or bidders, other than the Plaintiff therein, will, upon the acceptance of his or her bid, deposit with the Special Referee for Dillon County a certified check or cash in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of bid on said premises at the sale as evidence of good faith in bidding, and subject to any resale of said premises under Order of this Court; and in the event the said purchaser or purchasers fail to comply with the terms of sale within Thirty (30) days, the Special Referee shall forthwith resell the said property, after the due notice and advertisement, and shall continue to sell the same each subsequent sales day until a purchaser, who shall comply with the terms of sale, shall be obtained, such sales to be made at the risk of the former purchaser. Since a personal or deficiency judgment is waived, the bidding will not remain open but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. If the Plaintiff or the Plaintiff’s representative does not appear at the above-described sale, then the sale of the property will be null, void, and of noforce and effect. In such event, the sale will be rescheduled for the next available sales day. Plaintiff may waive any of its rights prior to sale. Sold subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and

restrictions of record. Pursuant to Section 2410(c), Title 28, United States Code, the Defendant United States of America has a right to redeem the subject property within One Year after the date of the foreclosure sale. Harry R. Easterling, Jr., Special Referee for Dillon County, Dillon, South Carolina.

Hutchens Law Firm, LLP

P.O. Box 8237

Columbia, SC 29202

803-726-2700