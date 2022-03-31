Shots Fired At Home On Chapel Street In Latta

The Latta Police Department responded to a shooting at a dwelling today (Thursday) on Chapel Street in Latta, according to Latta Police Chief Josh Holt.

According to the report by Sgt. Tim George, he received a call at 10:28 a.m. for shots fired into a home. The victim told law enforcement that she had an altercation with a relative last night and that he came back today and shot at her and her house. Sgt. George said he saw shell casings in the roadway and the yard. A suspect is wanted on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime/pointing and presenting a firearm, shooting into a dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a felon.