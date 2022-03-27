Scott “Scotty” Anthony Roberts, 47, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at his residence.

Services were held 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022 at Little Bless Holiness Church directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was held anytime Sunday at Minnie Robert’s residence, 131 McDowell Ct., Latta.

Born in Florence County, SC, December 5, 1974, he was the son of Minnie “Mency” Watford Roberts and the late Gary Carson Roberts.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy Lane Roberts of the home; sons, Christian Anthony Roberts of the home, and Scott Anthony Roberts, Jr. of Marion, mother, Mency Roberts of Latta; brothers and sisters, Michael King of Florence, Debbie Hyatt (Jamie Owens), Bobby Roberts, Donnie Roberts (Stephanie), Kristi Weatherford, Sean Roberts, Melisa Collins, Lynn McKnight, Johnny Weatherford (Cara), all of Latta, Julia Segretto (Zachary) of Conway; step-brother, Harvey Rogers, Jr. of Columbia; step-sister, Annie Rogers of Columbia; numerous nieces and nephews.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, Gary Carson Roberts, Sr. ; and his brother, Gary Carson Roberts, Jr.